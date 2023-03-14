NFL Free Agency 2023: Chicago Bears News and Rumor Tracker for March 14

It was an unexpected first day for the Chicago Bears, but it was also a productive one. The Bears picked up two new starting linebackers, 26-year-old T.J. Edwards and 24-year-old Tremaine Edmunds, a new starting defensive lineman, 28-year-old DeMarcus Walker, and a new starting offensive guard, 26-year-old Nate Davis.

There’s still plenty of work to do, but technically free agency hasn’t even started yet, so take a breath and enjoy the ride. Players can sign their deals officially on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. (CT).

We’ll keep updating this tracker as the rumors and reports come in.

New Chicago Bears

DeMarcus Walker, DL (our story)

Nate Davis, OG (our story)

Tremaine Edmunds, LB (our story)

T.J. Edwards, LB (our story)

D.J. Moore, WR (via trade)

Re-signed Bears

Andrew Brown, DL

Josh Blackwell, CB

Khari Blasingame, FB

Patrick Scales, LS (reported)

Dieter Eiselen, OL (reported)

Chicago Free Agents

David Montgomery, RB

Nathan Peterman, QB

Tim Boyle, QB

Dakota Dozier, OL

Riley Reiff, OL

Michael Schofield, OL

Ryan Griffin, TE

Trevon Wesco, TE

N’Keal Harry, WR

Dante Pettis, WR

Byron Pringle, WR

Angelo Blackson, DL

Armon Watts, DL

Mike Pennel, DL

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S

Dane Cruikshank, S

Matthew Adams, LB

Nicholas Morrow, LB

Joe Thomas, LB

Elijah Lee, LB

Sam Mustipher, C (RFA)

Javin White, LB (RFA)

Darrynton Evans, RB (RFA)

Breon Borders, CB (RFA)

The deadline to submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents (RFAs) and exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs) is the start of the league year, when free agency opens on March 15 at 3:00 p.m. (CT).