The Bear’s Den, March 14, 2023

Nate Davis signing leaves Bears with questions on offensive line - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears added a quality interior offensive lineman in Nate Davis, but the addition leaves them with a host of questions as they look to build a competent O-line for 2023.

Source: Bears, Tremaine Edmunds agree to free agent deal - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears reportedly added another free agent linebacker to their defense on the first day of free agency negotiations.

Bears’ T.J. Edwards signing great low-cost move to raise defense’s floor - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears opened their free-agent spending by adding linebacker T.J. Edwards, a player who should drastically raise the floor of Matt Eberflus’ defense.

T.J. Edwards’ decision to join Bears was an easy one - 670 - It didn’t take long for linebacker T.J. Edwards, a Lake Villa native, to decide he wanted to join the Bears when they expressed interest in free agency.

Report: Bears add guard Nate Davis on a 3-year deal - 670 - The Bears added reinforcement to their offensive line Monday, reaching a three-year deal with veteran guard Nate Davis, who started 54 games for the Titans across the past four seasons.

Bears land linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on a 4-year deal - 670 - The Bears made a major addition to their defense Monday afternoon, agreeing with two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on a four-year deal, according to reports.

Bears sign LB Tremaine Edmunds to replace Roquan Smith - Chicago Sun-Times - But will ball production follow?

Former Chiefs star LT Orlando Brown lingers as option for Bears as they retool o-line - Chicago Sun-Times - They also could consider veteran left tackle Donovan Smith. In the meantime, they bolstered the interior line by agreeing to a deal with right guard Nate Davis.

Bears to add ex-Titans G Nate Davis on 3-year deal: source - Chicago Sun-Times - Davis has predominantly played right guard in his four-year career.

Bears agree to sign LB Tremaine Edmunds - Chicago Sun-Times - Edmunds gives them an immediate force in the center of their defense.

Bears signing LB T.J. Edwards, a Lake Villa native - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker T.J. Edwards just minutes into the league’s free agency negotiation period.

Chicago Bears make big splash in free agency with trio of signings including former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds - CHGO - NFL free agency opened on Monday morning and Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles wasted little time attempting to improve the league's worst team last season. By the end of the afternoon, the Bears were reportedly in agreement with a pair of linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and an interior offensive lineman in Nate

Chicago Bears set to sign former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards in free agency - CHGO - Bears general manager Ryan Poles made his first move in free agency by upgrading the linebacker room. Ian Rapoport reported the Bears are on board to sign former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards to a 3-year contract worth $19.5 million, with $12 million in guaranteed money. Even though he went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019,

Tremaine Edmunds give Bears linebacker Matt Eberflus needs - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears went big by signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who has the physical traits and coverage ability Matt Eberflus wants in a WILL linebacker.

Inside the Bears-Panthers trade: Deal was all about QBs for both teams - Sports Illustrated - Why the Carolina GM decided the team would go for a quarterback in April and how he worked with Chicago execs to get the top spot, including trading DJ Moore.

Lions propose making all personal fouls subject to coaches’ challenge - ProFootballTalk - The league’s announcement of team proposals for 2023 includes a Detroit effort “to expand the coaches’ challenge system to include personal fouls called on the field.”

Aaron Rodgers To Decide Future By Consulting With Coven Of Trusted Witches - The Onion - “I need to take some time and consider what’s best for me, whether that’s returning to the Packers, looking for a trade, or even retirement, and I can’t make that decision without input from the tight circle of omnipotent sorceresses who know me best,” Rodgers said of the group of 8,000-year-old crones with whom he will spend several weeks in an undisclosed, uninhabited marsh as they read the entrails of sacrificed animals to divine his fate.

Davante Adams posts cryptic message after Raiders sign Jimmy Garoppolo - NBC Sports Chicago - Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.

Berckes & Wiltfong's Bear & Balanced: Chicago Bears Free Agency Day 1 Recap - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff and Lester are recapping an exciting day one on free agency.

Wiltfong: Report - Chicago Bears to sign linebacker Tremaine Edmunds - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have made another big splash in free agency!

Duerrwaechter: Report - Chicago Bears agree to terms with guard Nate Davis to kick off 2023 NFL Free Agency - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have began to re-shape their O-line heading into the 2023 with the signing of guard Nate Davis

Wiltfong: An analytical and statistical look at new Bears wide out D.J. Moore - Windy City Gridiron - Let's take a look at a few analytics and statistics that D.J. Moore is bringing with him to the Chicago Bears.

