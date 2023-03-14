Chicago Bears Officially Re-Sign Longsnapper Patrick Scales to 1-year Deal

The most familiar face and longest tenured player for the Chicago Bears will be sticking around for another season. And we’ve also received confirmation of two more players returning for the 2023 season. This of course is the prequel to the slew of transactions set to become official tomorrow.

Moments ago the Chicago Bears officially announced the re-signing of longsnapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal. Within the same press release are the following transactions.

Fullback Khari Blasingame returns on a two-year extension

Guard Dieter Eiselen has been tendered to a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent

Patrick Scales originally arrived as a free agent to Chicago during the final five games of the 2015 regular season. He’s appeared in 103 games overall.

Khari Blasingame, who’s deal was previously announced by his own agency, is also officially a Bear for the next two years at least. Dieter Eiselen, the South African native and former graduate at Yale, has appeared in 14 total games since his arrival in 2020. This includes 11 games in 2022 alone.

The big signings will be announced tomorrow once the league year officially begins.