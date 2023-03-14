Bears 2023 Draft: Ryan Poles Attends Northwestern Pro Day of Two Potential Draft Targets

Ryan Poles is having himself a week, but the offseason never stops. Gearing up for a crucial NFL Draft, Poles and Co. didn’t have to travel very far to check in on a couple of prospects that could pique their interest in the first couple of rounds.

At the Northwestern University pro day, a quick 30 minute drive from Halas Hall, Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, and others were spotted. Who could they have their eyes on?

Peter Skoronski, OL

So far, Poles hasn’t swung for the fences with a top-tier offensive lineman signing in free agency, but there are still some big names on the board – namely Orlando Brown and Isaac Seumalo – which leaves the door wide open for the Chicago Bears to explore offensive line with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

I previously wrote that I would prefer Paris Johnson out of Ohio State at this spot, but Skoronski is widely considered a top option as well. He dominated the on-field workouts during the Scouting Combine and tested very well. The biggest issue for Skoronski is his arm length, which checks in at 32.25”. For reference, there are only two starting tackles in the NFL with arms shorter than 33”, and both of them have longer arms than Skoronski.

Is Skoronski a tackle or will he kick inside to guard? After the signing of guard Nate Davis, Skoronski moving inside would likely move Teven Jenkins to tackle. The offensive line remains a puzzle that the Bears are taking steps to piece together.

Questions about Skoronski’s length are why I lean that Chicago would be better suited to take Johnson, or potentially Broderick Jones out of Georgia – who threw a guy out of the club during drills at the Combine.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT

Another position of need after the early wave of free agent signings (that aren’t really signings yet, but whatever), Adetomiwa Adebawore could be a dream fit on Day 2 of the draft.

Adebawore is an athletic marvel, and I don’t say that lightly. He tested like a wide receiver as a defensive lineman. At 282 pounds, he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash with a 37.5” vertical jump and a 10’5” broad. Just silly. His RAS score of 9.85 ranks 23rd out of 1,515 DE prospects since 1987.

With his athleticism, he screams “Eberflus defender,” and it looks like the Bears are at least entertaining the idea of him as a three technique defensive tackle in their 4-3 scheme, having discussed it with Adebawore at the pro day.

He is consistently being mocked as a Day 2 pick, and holding the 53rd, 61st, and 64th overall picks, he could squarely be in the conversation for one of their selections.

How would you feel about either of these two landing in Chicago? Any other Wildcats you hope to see the Bears draft?