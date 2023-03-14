Report: Bears expected to sign running back Travis Homer

Moments after losing David Montgomery to the NFC North rival Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears are reportedly signing former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports it's a two-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

During his four years in Seattle, he was a core special teamer by playing around half the team's third-phase reps. Brad Spielberger from Pro Football Focus Tweeted that Homer had an 85.5 special teams grade in 2022 when he racked up 8 tackles, had a forced fumble, and had a 44-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

On offense last season, he had 74 yards on 19 carries and caught 16 passes for 157 yards. During his career, he has 83 rushing attempts for 453 yards and 52 receptions for 464 yards, while adding 18 kickoff returns for 444 yards.

The 5'10", 202 pound, 24-year-old is presumably being added as a depth piece behind Khalil Herbert, and there may be another running back move to come.

What are your thoughts on the newest Bear?