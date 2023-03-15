2023 Chicago Bears Free Agency Signing and Rumor Tracker

All the news and rumors about the Chicago Bears free agency moves here:

With the actual start of NFL free agency coming up at 3:00 p.m. (CT) today, we wanted to compile all our Chicago Bears free agency coverage in a story stream to make it easy for you guys to catch up on all the news.

The Philadelphia Eagles plan to release corner Darius Slay. (link)

The New England Patriots are expected to sign former Bears’ OT Riley Reiff. (link)

The Packers put a second-round RFA tender on offensive lineman Yosh Nijman, but by rule, the Bears can’t target him since they don't have their own second-round pick. (link)

New Chicago Bears

Travis Homer, RB (our story)

DeMarcus Walker, DL (our story)

Nate Davis, OG (our story)

Tremaine Edmunds, LB (our story)

T.J. Edwards, LB (our story)

D.J. Moore, WR (via trade)

Re-signed Bears

Andrew Brown, DL

Josh Blackwell, CB

Khari Blasingame, FB

Patrick Scales, LS (our story)

Dieter Eiselen, OL

Bears signed elsewhere

David Montgomery, RB - Signed with the Lions (our story)

Riley Reiff, OT - Signed with the Patriots (link)

Chicago Free Agents

Nathan Peterman, QB

Tim Boyle, QB

Dakota Dozier, OL

Michael Schofield, OL

Ryan Griffin, TE

Trevon Wesco, TE

N’Keal Harry, WR

Dante Pettis, WR

Byron Pringle, WR

Angelo Blackson, DL

Armon Watts, DL

Mike Pennel, DL

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S

Dane Cruikshank, S

Matthew Adams, LB

Nicholas Morrow, LB

Joe Thomas, LB

Elijah Lee, LB

Sam Mustipher, C (RFA)

Javin White, LB (RFA)

Darrynton Evans, RB (RFA)

Breon Borders, CB (RFA)

The deadline to submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents (RFAs) and exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs) is the start of the league year, when free agency opens on March 15 at 3:00 p.m. (CT).

