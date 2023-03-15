The Bear’s Den, March 15, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Emma: Improved Bears still have work to do in free agency - 670 - The Bears made a few key additions as NFL free agency negotiations began Monday, but they still have important needs to fill as they hope to become a contender in 2023.

DE DeMarcus Walker to join Bears on multi-year deal - 670 - The Bears bolstered their pass rush Monday evening, as they agreed with edge rusher DeMarcus Walker on a three-year deal, a source confirmed.

Bears S Eddie Jackson: I want Aaron Rodgers to stay with Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - “I want to see the look on his face when we beat him again,” he said.

CHGO Bears Podcast: What should be the next free agency move for Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles? - CHGO - In this CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys discuss what Bears general manager Ryan Poles may do next in free agency.

Report: Bears' David Montgomery signs with Detroit Lions - NBC Sports Chicago - David Montgomery is leaving the Chicago Bears to sign with the Detroit Lions in free agency.

Report: Bears sign running back Travis Homer to two-year deal - NBC Sports Chicago - Shortly after a report dropped about David Montgomery's departure to the Detroit Lions, the Bears reportedly signed Travis Homer to a two-year deal.

Bears sign free agents Khari Blasingame, Patrick Scales, Dieter Eiselen - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears re-signed three players from their 2022 roster on Tuesday.

Eddie Jackson knows D.J. Moore will thrive with Justin Fields for one reason - NBC Sports Chicago - Eddie Jackson has seen the stats D.J. Moore put up with lackluster quarterback play in Carolina. He knows big numbers await the receiver now that he's working with Justin FIelds.

Bears' Eddie Jackson believes he's ahead of schedule in injury rehab - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears safety Eddie Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 12 against the Jets.

Bears' unexpected free-agency start leads to tough questions, few answers - NBC Sports Chicago - After months of talk, the Bears' big spending day arrived. Ryan Poles added talent, but the underwhelming nature of Day 1 shows how much work is left to do.

Sources: Lions to sign former Bears RB David Montgomery - 670 - The Detroit Lions are set to sign former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery on a three-year, $18-million deal, according to reports.

Bears news: Good get by Bears GM Ryan Poles ... now real work begins - Chicago Sun-Times - That trade with Panthers was great, but Bears’ success in draft will determine strength of this offseason.

Measured approach leaves Ryan Poles with holes to fill, but also opportunity - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ general manager resisted the temptation to go crazy at the opening of NFL free agency. Maybe he should have been more aggressive — time will tell — but his patience could be rewarded down the line.

Fitz: Peter Skoronski would ‘look really good in a Chicago Bears uniform’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The franchise’s presence at Ryan Fieldhouse on Tuesday reinforced the feeling of a perfect match. Ryan Poles stopped by for two hours despite being one of the NFL’s most active general managers during the legal tampering period. Head coach Matt Eberflus was there even longer.

Bears look to RB Khalil Herbert as they move on without David Montgomery - Chicago Sun-Times - They’ll also likely scour the late rounds of the draft and more affordable tiers of free agency to round out their running back room.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Adam Thielen will visit the Panthers - ProFootballTalk - Cut last week after spending his entire career in Minnesota, receiver Adam Thielen is looking for a new team. His search begins in Carolina.

Packers may be content to wait until the draft to trade Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk - As the Packers, Jets, and Aaron Rodgers are locked in a three-way stare down straight out of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, the Packers feel no compulsion to blink.

Aaron Rodgers will break his silence on Wednesday - ProFootballTalk - Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said much lately. He’ll say plenty on Wednesday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Report - Bears expected to sign running back Travis Homer - Windy City Gridiron - Moments after losing David Montgomery to the NFC North rival Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears are reportedly signing former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports...

Sunderbruch: Report - David Montgomery is signing with the Detroit Lions - Windy City Gridiron - Fan-favorite David Montgomery has a new contract with the division rival Detroit Lions.

Schmitz' All 22uesday: Reviewing the Chicago Bears Free Agent additions - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talked through the tape from the various Free Agency singings the Bears have brought in live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Jonhemkamp: Ryan Poles Attends Northwestern Pro Day of 2 Draft Targets - Windy City Gridiron - Peter Skoronski and Adetomiwa Adebawore highlight Northwestern draft prospects for Bears.

Duerrwaechter: Making Cents — and sense — of the Chicago Bears’ initial splurge in free agency - Windy City Gridiron - It was a hot and furious start for free agency. Including the blockbuster trade last Friday, the Bears land five building blocks for the future.

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears officially re-sign long snapper Patrick Scales to 1-year deal - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears’ confirmed several re-signings ahead of 2023 NFL Free Agency

Zimmerman: Could Chicago Bears trade back a second time? - Windy City Gridiron - Is it possible that Ryan Poles could trade back once again on draft day?

Gabriel: A scout’s take on Day 1 for the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares some of what he heard yesterday about free agency and speculates on what the Bears could do with their new players.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.