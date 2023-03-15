Free agency will open up officially this afternoon, so what is Chicago’s biggest need?

No one could have predicted the moves from the Chicago Bears during the first two days of the early negotiating window of NFL free agency. All the big-ticket rumored targets ended up elsewhere, and even the smaller-ticket players we assumed would be in Chicago didn’t end up in the Navy and Orange.

The first two days saw the Bears add linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, offensive guard Nate Davis, and running back Travis Homer, while losing running back David Montgomery.

General manager Ryan Poles talked about being smart and calculated in free agency by targeting younger players and not overpaying, and he even spelled out his team-building plan at his introductory press conference after the Bears hired him.

“What am I about, and what’s my philosophy?” Poles said to the press contingent at Halas Hall. “We’re going to build through the draft. We’re going to acquire young, fast, and physical football players. We’re going to be selective in free agency, and we’re going to connect evaluation with valuation.”

In your opinion, what are Chicago’s biggest remaining needs?

Who are some players you’d like to see the Bears acquire?