Bears’ Ryan Poles, D.J. Moore, and the new players meet the media on Thursday

Thursday will be a big day at Halas Hall as general manager Ryan Poles will meet with the media and introduce all their new Chicago Bears players, including wide receiver D.J. Moore, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, offensive guard Nate Davis, and running back Travis Homer.

After last year’s unfortunate Larry Ogunjobi situation, I should mention that the players will all meet the media after they take (and pass) their physicals.

I’m assuming the press conference will be streamed on the Bears' site, their app, and on their Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.

