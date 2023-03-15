 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chicago Bears Sign QB P.J. Walker to 2-Year Deal

In a late night twist there will be a new backup behind Justin Fields for 2023.

By Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

There’s never a day or night off when it comes to free agency. The Chicago Bears pull off another late night signing after such a deal was struck for defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker. This time it’s for a new mobile quarterback to be the backup behind Justin Fields.

Per Joe Person of “The Athletic,” the Bears are signing quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year deal worth up to $5M in maximum value.

This raises uncertainty for the current backup Trevor Siemian as well. The two-year deal would be strange for a 3rd different quarterback to be signed to. A competition, or cut, could be on it’s way.

Meanwhile, the former XFL star and starter for the Carolina Panthers heads to the Chicago Bears as Luke Getsy now has a solid athletic threat behind Justin Fields on the depth chart. For curiosity, here are his numbers from his pro day at Temple in 2017.

P.J. Walker’s pro day results form 2017
From nflcombineresults.com

P.J. Walker started a total of 7 games and went 4-3 during his time playing for Matt Rhule and Steve Wilks. In his three-year career, he appeared in 15 games, with 1,461 passing yards, a completion percentage of 57.5, 5 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a passer rating of 63.9. He also added 50 yards on 18 rushing attempts.

