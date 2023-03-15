Report: Chicago Bears Sign QB P.J. Walker to 2-Year Deal

There’s never a day or night off when it comes to free agency. The Chicago Bears pull off another late night signing after such a deal was struck for defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker. This time it’s for a new mobile quarterback to be the backup behind Justin Fields.

Per Joe Person of “The Athletic,” the Bears are signing quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year deal worth up to $5M in maximum value.

This raises uncertainty for the current backup Trevor Siemian as well. The two-year deal would be strange for a 3rd different quarterback to be signed to. A competition, or cut, could be on it’s way.

Meanwhile, the former XFL star and starter for the Carolina Panthers heads to the Chicago Bears as Luke Getsy now has a solid athletic threat behind Justin Fields on the depth chart. For curiosity, here are his numbers from his pro day at Temple in 2017.

P.J. Walker started a total of 7 games and went 4-3 during his time playing for Matt Rhule and Steve Wilks. In his three-year career, he appeared in 15 games, with 1,461 passing yards, a completion percentage of 57.5, 5 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a passer rating of 63.9. He also added 50 yards on 18 rushing attempts.