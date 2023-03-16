The Chicago Bears have been active during the first few days of free agency, but most of their rumored targets ended up elsewhere. Whether that was because of money, scheme fit, or something else, all the names the media brought up the last few weeks ended up on a different team.

The highest offer is a heck of a motivator, but it's not the only motivator for these athletes. Staying in a comfortable place, having a chance to win a ring now, relationships with coaches, family, and friends could all trump the biggest contract on the table.

Whatever the reason, which is the one player you're disappointed won’t be suiting up in the Navy and Orange in 2023?

The way general manager Ryan Poles is operating shouldn't come as a surprise, because he told us that he wasn’t going to spend foolishly, and he talked about targeting players that were young and ascending.

“What am I about, and what’s my philosophy?” Poles said to the media contingent at Halas Hall at his introductory press conference. “We’re going to build through the draft. We’re going to acquire young, fast, and physical football players. We’re going to be selective in free agency, and we’re going to connect evaluation with valuation.”

Poles will meet the media this morning at 9:45 a.m. (CT), along with most of his new players.