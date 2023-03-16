The Bear’s Den, March 16, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears have upgraded NFL’s worst roster, but more work is necessary - Chicago Sun-Times - The upside is that general manager Ryan Poles brought in good players without wrecking what should be a similarly enticing opportunity a year from now.

Bears flock to Jalen Carter’s pro day, leave with more questions than answers - Chicago Sun-Times - When Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter finally took the field Wednesday morning, the Bears weren’t far away.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears lose David Montgomery to Lions; Free Agency officially starts - CHGO - In this CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys go live as free agency officially begins. The guys also give their thoughts on Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay.

David Montgomery going to the Lions leaves a need at running back for the Bears - CHGO - Since the Lions have reportedly agreed on a deal with David Montgomery, this now leaves a void that must be filled in the Bears’ running back room.

Aaron Rodgers’ Packers exodus coincides perfectly with Bears’ planned ascent - NBC Sports Chicago - After almost two decades of trying to catch and dethrone Aaron Rodgers in the NFC North, the aging gunslinger’s exit to New York coincides perfectly with Bears’ planned ascent.

Orlando Brown Jr.’s free-agent market could play into Bears’ hands - NBC Sports Chicago - Orlando Brown Jr. remains unsigned as the new league year begins. If his market continues to be tepid, the Bears might end up having their left tackle fall into their lap.

‘Upside is ridiculous’ with new Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds - 670 - The Bears revamped their linebacker corps Monday, when they reached deals Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards shortly after negotiations opened in free agency.

DJ Moore: It’s going to be real special in Chicago - ProFootballTalk - “It’s going to be real special,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “I’m glad to be a part of the groundwork that’s being laid. And to just build that foundation of winning, it’s going to be something special.”

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets” - Acme Packing Company - Rodgers claims the Packers are holding off on a trade for better compensation

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms he wants to play for the Jets - Gang Green Nation - Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded to the New York Jets

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears lose David Montgomery to Lions; Free Agency officially starts - CHGO - In this CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys go live as free agency officially begins. The guys also give their thoughts on Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Lamar Jackson is now free to talk to other teams - ProFootballTalk - With the new league year beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent, with a large asterisk.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz' Chicago Bears Film Study: A quick look at Tremaine Edmunds - Windy City Gridiron - Robert Schmitz digs into the film of Chicago’s latest Free Agent signing to get to know the latest Bear

Wiltfong: Bears do not make a qualifying offer to their restricted free agents - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago’s four RFAs are free to sign elsewhere.

Zimmerman: Aaron Rodgers is afraid of Justin Fields, wants to play for NY Jets - Windy City Gridiron - Aaron Rodgers announced he wants to flee the NFC North

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.