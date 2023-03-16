Report: Chicago Bears Sign DT Andrew Billings to 1-Year $3.5M Deal

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles said at his own presser it’s still early in free agency. That should have signaled a lot more moves to come, even in the slower phase. Right on cue, the Bears added some beef to their defensive line.

Per SportsTrust Advisors, the Chicago Bears are signing veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings. It will be a one-year deal worth up to $3.5M.

Andrew Billings is coming off his best season as a pro — notice a trend here? — after starting in all 14 games he appeared in with the Las Vegas Raiders. Andrew also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. In all he has 51 starts in 67 career games.

He registered a PFF grade of 76.4 overall including high marks as a run stuffer. He also contributed nicely as a pass rusher from his natural spot as a nose tackle.

Andrew Billings comes to the Chicago Bears as their likeliest candidate to play their 1-tech “shade.” Where many fans look at 3-tech being their biggest hole in the trenches, their 1-tech had no feasible answer as well. This type of signing reminds me greatly of when Anthony “Spice” Adams arrived from the San Francisco 49ers.

There shall only be one “Kung-Fu” Panda in Chicago Bears lore. Here’s to hoping Andrew Billings can make some noise of his own by wreaking havoc on quarterbacks and eating gaps in the ground game.