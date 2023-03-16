Chicago Bears release Trevor Siemian

As first reported by former NFL player and sports media personality Clay Harbor, the Chicago Bears are releasing quarterback Trevor Siemian. The team has since announced this transaction.

The move comes hours after the Bears officially signed backup quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year contract. At his press conference today Walker said he’d be competing for the QB2 role with the Bears.

Chicago’s quarterback room currently consist of only Walker and QB1 Justin Fields, so there is likely another QB or two to be added before now and the offseason workout program begins.

During Siemian’s one season in Chicago, he appeared in two games with one start, throwing for 184 yards, with one touchdown, one interception, and a 76.4 passer rating. He gutted out his lone start after injuring his oblique in warmups, and then ended the season on injured reserve while having surgery to repair the injury.

The Bears save nearly $2 million with the move.