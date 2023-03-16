Report: Chicago Bears Sign TE Robert Tonyan to 1-Year Deal

Another weapon has been added on offense. This time it will be in the form of a tight end to pair with Cole Kmet. And, of course, this is a player who offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is very familiar with. One of which now gets the chance to cleanse themselves of the stench of cheese with the Chicago Bears.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN the Chicago Bears are signing tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal. The financial terms were not disclosed at the time this article was published.

In five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Robert Tonyan has proven himself to be a solid, well-rounded player at the tight end position. His best season in the receiving game came in 2020, where he had 52 receptions on 59 targets, 586 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He also had a solid season in 2022 during Aaron Rodgers’ final year with the franchise.

Robert’s value really comes into play with his ability as an in-line and lead blocker. Luke Getsy loved lining up in “12” personnel more than most offensive coordinators in the league last season. Now, he finally has two capable players at tight end between Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan. When including the addition of D.J. Moore at wide receiver this offense is beginning to look decent skill-wise.

Plenty of work still lies ahead on offense. The sooner we can get a picture of him in a Bears uniform, the better in my book. It hurts my eyes to use that photo when publishing this article...