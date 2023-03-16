Report: Chicago Bears Sign RB D’Onta Foreman to 1-Year $3M Deal

There’s literally no break in news and shenanigans for the Chicago Bears today! Shortly after David Montgomery left for the Motor City and the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears have found his definitive replacement. At least for this season.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN the Chicago Bears are signing running back D’Onta Foreman to a one-year deal worth up to $3M.

After bouncing around between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, D’Onta settled in nicely with the Carolina Panthers for his best season as a pro. In all he rushed for 914 yards on 203 carries with 5 touchdowns. That translates to a healthy 4.5 yards per carry average. He also added 26 more yards of receiving on 5 receptions.

Along with the recent addition of Travis Homer, it appears the primary platoon at running back has been established. There’s also the draft to consider for a potential all-purpose back to be added. Still, a duo of Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman, with Travis Homer as the 3rd down specialist, is pretty solid. Foreman’s tough and explosive running style should fit nicely in Luke Getsy’s wide zone concepts.

Let’s see what else tonight has in store for us...