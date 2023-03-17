The Chicago Bears have added nine new players in the initial wave of the 2023 free agency period, ten if you want to count the trade for wide receiver D.J. Moore that was made official at the start of the league year. We’re still waiting for a right tackle and an edge, but there’s no doubt that the team is in a better place today than a year ago.

For today’s open thread topic, we want to know; Who is your favorite Bears free agent so far?

So take the position, the contract value, and the contract length into account, and let us know your favorite of these nine.

my new favorite player https://t.co/pPBGIrqv9T — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) March 16, 2023

There are still some defensive ends and offensive tackles on the market that Ryan Poles could have his eye on, and I could see him targeting a corner, but he’s being calculated in his approach.

Don’t forget the plan he laid out on day one.

“What am I about, and what’s my philosophy?” Poles said to the media contingent at Halas Hall at his introductory press conference. “We’re going to build through the draft. We’re going to acquire young, fast, and physical football players. We’re going to be selective in free agency, and we’re going to connect evaluation with valuation.”