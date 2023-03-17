The Bear’s Den, March 17, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears release reserve quarterback Trevor Siemian - 670 - The Bears released reserve quarterback Trevor Siemian on Thursday, the same day they announced that they’d added quarterback P.J. Walker on a two-year deal.

Bears to sign defensive lineman Andrew Billings - 670 - Veteran defensive lineman Andrew Billings has agreed to a deal with the Bears, his agency said Thursday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Report: Bears to sign TE Robert Tonyan - 670 - The Bears have added veteran tight end Robert Tonyan, a native of nearby McHenry who previously played for the Green Bay Packers, on a one-year deal.

Tremaine Edmunds looks to become next great Bears linebacker - 670 - New Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed a four-year deal in free agency worth up to $72 million, is aiming to become the next great linebacker in franchise history.

Bears to try Cody Whitehair at center after Nate Davis free agent deal - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles signed Nate Davis in free agency, creating some competition on the offensive line.

Bears to sign RB D’Onta Foreman - Chicago Sun-Times - He’s the third Panthers offensive player to land in Chicago in the last two days.

Bears agree to deal with former Packers TE Robert Tonyan - Chicago Sun-Times - Tonyan, a six-year veteran, played at McHenry East before going on to Indiana State and making the Packers’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Bears linebacker legacy entices Tremaine Edmunds - Chicago Sun-Times - “The Chicago Bears are known for their linebackers and I want to be able to write my story and be the next great linebacker here,” Edmunds said. He can start by filling the shoes of Roquan Smith.

Bears release QB Trevor Siemian - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears released quarterback Trevor Siemian on Friday, an expected move made just hours after they signed ex-Panther P.J. Walker to back up Justin Fields.

New WR D.J. Moore believes he can help Justin Fields, Bears reach ‘new level’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Insulted by the Panthers giving up on him, Moore is eager to prove them wrong now that he’s “somewhere where I’m loved.”

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears introduce DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds & more at Halas Hall - CHGO - In this CHGO Bears Podcast, Adam Hoge and Nicholas Moreano break down and share all the important details from the press conferences at Halas Hall.

Bears GM Ryan Poles Dives into Free Agency Moves: DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, and Offensive Line Plans - CHGO - Get the top 4 insights from Bears GM Ryan Poles' press conference on DJ Moore trade, Edmunds signing, and O-line plans.

What I’ve Learned About Fans (and NFL Conversation) Over the Last Week - Da Bears Blog - 75% of Tweets from fans are asking writers and media what they hear about potential future transactions. I’ve more than doubled my follower total since I got in the scoop business, and I can’t wait to be out of it.

Bears add RB D’Onta Foreman on a 1-year deal - 670 - The Bears have added 26-year-old running back D’Onta Foreman on a one-year contract after previously losing starting running back David Montgomery to the Lions in free agency.

Ryan Poles explains why Bears didn’t sign Orlando Brown Jr., OT in free agency - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have a big need at offensive tackle. Orlando Brown Jr. seemed like a potential target in free agency. But the Bears passed and now have big questions to answer.

Bears history big draw for Tremaine Edmunds, TJ Edwards, DeMarcus Walker - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears tradition of great defenses is still a big factor for free agents.

Why DJ Moore trade put Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘over the moon’ - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears traded away the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Panthers in large part because they got wide receiver DJ Moore back.

Bears, Jalen Carter set to meet before 2023 NFL Draft - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears and GM Ryan Poles aren’t out on Jalen Carter yet.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Duerrwaechter: Report - Chicago Bears Sign TE Robert Tonyan to 1-Year Deal - Windy City Gridiron - The former cheesehead now heads to Soldier Field and joins forces with Cole Kmet at tight end.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears release Trevor Siemian - Windy City Gridiron - As first reported by former NFL player and sports media personality Clay Harbor, the Chicago Bears are releasing quarterback Trevor Siemian. The team has since announced this transaction.

Bear Bones: A Chicago Bears podcast Mock Draft Extravaganza! - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones LIVE at FIVE as we get in on some mock draft fun!

Duerrwaechter: Meeting the New Monsters - Recap of Pressers with some of the newest Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Earlier we met with GM Ryan Poles and WR D.J. Moore. Now we get to hear from a few more guys.

Duerrwaechter: Report - Chicago Bears Sign DT Andrew Billings to 1-Year $3.5M Deal - Windy City Gridiron - The former Las Vegas Raiders nose tackle arrives to the Chicago Bears to man their opening at "shade."

Duerrwaechter: D.J. Moore - “I’m here to make everybody around me better.” - Windy City Gridiron - The newly added receiver made his arrival with a cool, smooth personality, yet a bold amount of confidence.

