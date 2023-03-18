Making Monsters: With the 9th pick, the Bears take... Bijan Robinson?

Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan are kicking off a Making Monsters podcast miniseries about possible options for the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade back with Carolina, Chicago sits at nine overall, so they wanted to reach out to some college reporters to get the skinny on these nine possible new Bears.

First up is their talk with Anwar Richardson, who covers the University of Texas for Orange Bloods, to fill us in on Texas tailback Bijan Robinson. Nine may be a bit rich for Bijan, but another trade back from Chicago, and who knows.

Some team will get the best running back prospect in years, so could it be the Bears?

Check out their latest Making Monsters right here:

