Making Monsters: With the 9th pick, the Bears take... Paris Johnson Jr. or Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

The dynamics of the NFL Draft has changed for the Chicago Bears after the trade with Carolina, so our Making Monsters podcast is looking at some first-round options for general manager Ryan Poles.

On this episode, hosts Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan talk with Bill Rabinowitz, Ohio State beat reporter for the Dispatch, and he gives us the skinny on wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Johnson makes a ton of sense right now with how the roster is constructed, but you can never have enough weapons, and Justin Fields has talked up his former receiver Smith-Njigba.

Check out their latest Making Monsters right here:

Here’s their lineup for the series, so make sure you check them all out!

Alright almost time!



Our Mini podcast series for potential number 9 picks starts tomorrow. Here is a schedule of what to look forward to.



Super excited about this project! @WCGridiron pic.twitter.com/CljFySrye6 — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) March 16, 2023

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!