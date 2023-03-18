Introducing Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide!

I have released my 2023 NFL Draft guide on my Patreon channel!

For the third year in a row, I’ve put together a cumulative document that contains a massive amount of draft information all in one post. I’m excited to bring it to you all, as I’ve been working hard all year to put together my biggest board yet.

For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to:

My 469-player big board

A 7-round mock draft with picks for every single team

Scouting reports for my top 50 players with team fits, strengths and weaknesses

NFL player comparisons for prospects at each position

I’ve also released exclusive Q&As on my Patreon, and I’m planning on doing much more exclusive content leading up to the draft. I’m hoping this will provide a more personal interaction experience and more in-depth content that would otherwise be strenuous in article form.

As an incentive, I’ll release a few of the picks I make for the Bears in my 2023 mock draft:

Round 2 (No. 61): Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Round 3 (No. 64): Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin

Round 7 (No. 218): Ikenna Enechukwu, EDGE, Rice

As you can assume, I take a trenches-heavy approach to Chicago’s draft, but if you’d like to find out what the rest of my picks look like — including their first-round selection at No. 9 overall — make sure to subscribe!

It’s been a pleasure creating Bears and NFL Draft content for you all, and I’m excited to see what the rest of the pre-draft process has in store. I appreciate your readership and hope to continue to produce content — both here at Windy City Gridiron and on my Patreon — for years to come.