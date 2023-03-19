 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Making Monsters: With the 9th pick, the Bears take... Bryan Bresee or Myles Murphy?

Bill Rabinowitz, Ohio State football beat writer for the Dispatch, gives us the inside scoop on Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan
With the trade down to nine, the NFL Draft options have changed for the Chicago Bears, so our Making Monsters podcast has zeroed in on a few new prospects that general manager Ryan Poles could have his eyes on.

On this episode, host Taylor Doll talked with Matt Connolly from clemsonsports.com about two of Clemson’s defensive linemen, Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy. Breese is a 6’5 1/2’’, 298-pound defensive tackle, and Murphy is a 6’5’’, 268-pound defensive end.

