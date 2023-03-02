Chicago Bears 2023 Free Agency Roundtable: Favorite trade target

The NFL opens for business on March 15, which is the start of the league year, and while free agency is the big event fans are looking forward to, that’s also the date trades can become official. With the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, teams will lay the groundwork for deals, so expect some rumors to heat up.

I asked a few of our Windy City Gridiron staffers to give me their take on these six prompts that we’ve been rolling out this week, and today’s topic is...

Give us your favorite trade target this offseason for the Bears.

The Chicago Bears are primed to control the 2023 offseason, which could include swinging a trade for a veteran or two, so here’s what we had to say.

DeForest Buckner

“My fantasy trade back scenario is the Bears trading back to 4 with the Colts and getting Buckner packaged in. Buckner is a proven perfect fit as the 3-tech engine in Eberflus’ defense, and the infallible PFF mock draft simulator gives decent odds when I ask the Colts for 4, 35, a 2024 1st, and Buckner. Obviously, the Bears will need that Colts 2024 1st to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. since their own first-round pick will be at the end of the round.” ~ Patti Curl

Jerry Jeudy

“There are several receivers I want the Bears to be players for in the trade market. Jerry Jeudy meets the specs for the kind of playmaker they want to add. And it’s a bonus he’s got a year of experience in the terminology Luke Getsy has installed in Chicago.” ~ Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter

Tee Higgins

“A 24-year-old who already has back-to-back 1000-yard seasons? Who is also somehow on the trade market? If the Bears want an almost immediate answer to their WR1 problem, Higgins is a great solution. Maybe Poles sells some of the draft capital he can get for the first overall pick to a Bengals squad who would love to get some first-round talent for their upcoming Super Bowl run.” ~ Peter Borkowski

“I don’t see the Bengals paying Burrow, Chase, and Higgins, so moving Tee this offseason makes sense. Honorable Mention: Mike Evans.” ~ Bill Zimmerman

Mike Evans

“A trade for Evans would probably come with a two or three-year contract extension — he’s only signed through 2023 — but the soon-to-be 30-year-old, 4-time Pro Bowler would give the Bears a legit number one receiver, which is a quarterback’s best friend.” ~ Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.

Who is your favorite trade target you’d like the Bears to go after?