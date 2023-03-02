The Bear’s Den, March 2, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Will Anderson has Nick Bosa potential that Bears can’t let get away - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears desperately need dynamic, game-changing players on both sides of the ball. Will Anderson wants to be Nick Bosa or Von Miller. He is a driven, talented game-wrecker. The Bears probably can’t let him get away.

Tyree Wilson sees himself as ‘face of franchise’ if Bears draft him - NBC Sports Chicago - Tyree Wilson has already met with the Bears twice. He looks like everything the Bears want in an edge rusher, and he believes he can be the catalyst for big things in Chicago.

As Bears seek a deal down, potential trade partners play coy - 670 The Score - As the Chicago Bears explore deals for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, their potential trade partners aren’t revealing all that much.

Bears rank 13th in new NFLPA player survey report card - 670 The Score - The Bears ranked 13th out of the 32 NFL teams in a cumulative survey score of 1,300 players’ opinions in a report card released by the NFL Players Association.

Has Will Anderson become the draft’s only can’t-miss prospect? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears hold the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft. Anderson might be the draft’s only can’t-miss prospect, particularly after two arrest warrants were issued for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter on Wednesday.

Bears are 13th in NFLPA poll ranking workplace experience - Chicago Sun-Times - The survey of about 1,300 players, released Wednesday, was created to help players make free-agent decisions and to improve league standards.

Jalen Carter’s warrants send ripples through Bears’ draft plans - Chicago Sun-Times - Wednesday, the Athens-Clarke (Ga.) County Police Department issued warrants for his arrest in the wake of the Jan. 15 death of former teammate Devin Willock and Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy in a car accident.

FREE AGENCY & DRAFT

Jalen Carter releases statement on arrest warrant for racing - NBC Sports Chicago - The highly touted draft prospect said he will return to Georgia to address the warrant for his arrest.

Colts’ Chris Ballard tries to pump brakes on talk of trading for No. 1 pick - NBC Sports Chicago - Chris Ballard understands the narrative surrounding his team and their need for a long-term answer at quarterback. He’s doing his best to stamp out the scent of desperation.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Kevin Stefanski: I think Deshaun Watson is very excited about what we'll do offensively - ProFootballTalk - Watson completed just 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 175 yards with a TD. Ken's Note: I wonder if they have hired female massage therapists to keep him "happy"?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Mitchell: Six Chicago Bears Questions With An Artificial Intelligence - Windy City Gridiron - The science of Artificial Intelligence has come a long way, but we need to know... can an AI be a Bears fan?

Wiltfong: Bears rank 13th in the NFLPA’s Free Agency Guide Report Card - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears rank 13th in the brand new Free Agency Guide from the National Football League Player’s Association, but they get an "A" in 5 of the 8 categories.

Chicago Bears 2023 Free Agency: Realistic dream target - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG crew ran through several questions about the Bears’ 2023 free agency and today we asked them for their realistic dream target.

Zimmerman: Arrest warrant issued for Georgia DT, potential Bears draft target - Windy City Gridiron - The NFL Draft could be massively impacted by reported legal issues for Jalen Carter

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft interview - Calgary DL J-Min Pelley - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst spoke with one of the most enticing Canadian prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

THE RULES

