Making Monsters: With the 9th pick, the Bears take... Peter Skoronski?

Our Making Monsters podcast has recorded a bunch of shows that focus on prospects the Chicago Bears could select in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hosts Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan have already chatted about Texas’ Bijan Robinson with Orange Bloods’ Anwar Richardson, about Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba with Bill Rabinowitz of the Dispatch, and about Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy with Matt Connolly from clemsonsports.com.

On their latest episode, they asked Louie Vaccher of Wildcat Report about Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski.

Nine overall may be too rich for the Wildcat left tackle that many project to guard due to his 32 1/4’’ arms, but he’s going in the first round on April 27. The Bears did plenty of predraft work on him, so he’s definitely high on their board.

Could you see the Bears grabbing Skoronski at nine or a few picks later in a trade back

Check out their latest Making Monsters right here:

Here’s the full Making Monsters lineup, so if you missed any of their episodes, scroll back through the podcast channel, and stay tuned for Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s shows.

Alright almost time!



Our Mini podcast series for potential number 9 picks starts tomorrow. Here is a schedule of what to look forward to.



Super excited about this project! @WCGridiron pic.twitter.com/CljFySrye6 — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) March 16, 2023

