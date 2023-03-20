The Bear’s Den, March 20, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears’ Robert Tonyan switches to hometown side of NFL’s best rivalry - Chicago Sun-Times - The new Chicago tight end has a signed Brian Urlacher jersey in his basement. His former Packers teammates understood.

Could D’Onta Foreman actually be an upgrade over Montgomery? - The Irish Bears Network - Since becoming the Bears' general manager last offseason, Ryan Poles has continuously gotten asked if he valued David Montgomery enough to keep him around for a second contract, and he answered affirmatively every time. However, many questioned whether he was telling the truth after Montgomery signed a modest three-year, $18 million deal (which was much

How much has GM Ryan Poles improved the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of free agency? - Explore Ryan Poles' impact on the Bears in Free Agency Week 1, discussing key signings like DJ Moore, Edmunds, and Edwards, and setting expectations.

Chicago Bears Latest Additions: DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Nate Davis, DeMarcus Walker and others discuss joining the team - CHGO - On Thursday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media and then the new ears players were introduced.

NFL mock draft: Bears take CB with No. 9 overall pick - NBC Sports Chicago - All eyes are on the Bears to draft an offensive lineman or defensive lineman with their first round pick, but when this cornerback fell to them, they couldn't resist.

5 RB draft prospects for Bears with David Montgomery joining Lions - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears signed D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer to replace David Montgomery in the Bears running back room, but they can still draft an incoming rookie running back.

Bears projected no 2024 NFL Draft comp picks after free agency signings - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL awards compensatory draft picks based off free agency additions and losses. So far, the Bears have added many more players than they've lost.

Robert Tonyan, D'Onta Foreman part of key first rebuild step for Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - Tremaine Edmunds and D.J. Moore will get the headlines, but the under-the-radar moves Ryan Poles are a key part to the first step of a rebuild: Baseline roster competency.

Every game I watch from DJ Moore's 2021 season makes the case that the #Bears got Justin Fields a WR1 in their trade-back with the #Panthers.



Tough catches over the middle, YAC ability, deep speed, scramble drill, Moore does a bit of everything for his QB. He wins everywhere. pic.twitter.com/RsbFiBs3qm — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 18, 2023

Why Bears free agents ‘can’t wait to go to battle’ with Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - The verdict might still be out about whether Justin Fields can be the Bears’ franchise quarterback for the next decade, but there’s no doubting that he helped attract free agents to Halas Hall in the first few days of free agency.

At career crossroads, Bears RB D’Onta Foreman believes he can run with NFL’s best - Chicago Sun-Times - Foreman felt he proved last season he’s among the most talented running backs in the NFL and has high expectations with the Bears. “I didn’t come here to take a backseat to anybody,” he said.

Andrew Billings likes his spot in Bears’ defense - Chicago Sun-Times - The free agent defensive tackle is looking forward to playing the same 1-technique position he played with the Bengals when he entered the NFL as a fourthj-round draft pick in 2016. “I’ll jump right back into it, no problem,” he said.

Will Packers’ Jordan Love will be more quarterback pain for the Bears? - Chicago Sun-Times - Aaron Rodgers’ pending move to the Jets doesn’t guarantee success for the Monsters of the Midway.

Edge players to watch for the Packers in the 2023 draft - Acme Packing Company - Edge class offers range of athleticism and polish on day one and two

WCG's lead draft analyst Jacob Infante's 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven't already. For just $1 a month, you'll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content!

March Madness betting: Gambling on expanding legal sports gambling was a bad idea - Vox - DraftKings' and FanDuel's growth has been impressive. But is the expansion of legal sports gambling a good thing?

Laremy Tunsil gets new deal from Texans - ProFootballTalk - On the same day the Texans sent receiver Brandin Cooks to Dallas, the Texans sent tackle Laremy Tunsil to the top of the tackle market.

Jaquan Brisker praises the Bears' trade to acquire D.J. Moore - NBC Sports Chicago - Jaquan Brisker is a fan of the trade to acquire D.J. Moore, calling it a "great trade."

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft interview - Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with one of the most versatile weapons in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wiltfong: With the 9th pick, the Bears take... Bryan Bresee or Myles Murphy? - Windy City Gridiron - Matt Connolly from clemsonsports.com fills us in about two of Clemson’s defensive linemen, Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy.

Zimmerman: Can DJ Moore make run at Chicago Bears’ single season receiving record? - Windy City Gridiron - What kind of success can DJ Moore have with Justin Fields?

Introducing Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide! - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst has released his exclusive guide to the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the 9th pick, the Bears take... Paris Johnson Jr. or Jaxon Smith-Njigba? - Windy City Gridiron - Bill Rabinowitz, Ohio State football beat writer for the Dispatch, gives us the inside scoop on Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Wiltfong: The Chicago Bears are the early winner of free agency - Windy City Gridiron - SB Nation has tabbed the Bears as one of the early winners off free agency!

Zimmerman: 2023 Chicago Bears defensive line will still struggle - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have added a few players, but is it nearly enough?

Wiltfong's Making Monsters: With the 9th pick, the Bears take... Bijan Robinson? - Windy City Gridiron - Orange Bloods’ Anwar Richardson joins Taylor and Ryan to fill us in on Texas tailback Bijan Robinson.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Offensive Line - Has Ryan Poles done enough to upgrade? - Windy City Gridiron - Nate Davis has been the only acquisition at this point

