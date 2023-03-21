The Bear’s Den, March 21, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Five remaining NFL free agents who fit Bears’ value, scheme-based approach - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ big free-agency splash is over, but there are still several available veterans who could fit Ryan Poles’ value-based approach.

Bears expect Justin Fields to be QB in 2024, per Peter King - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears gave Justin Fields a vote of confidence when they traded away the No. 1 overall pick and acquired D.J. Moore. But apparently their confidence extends to 2024, as well.

Bears most improved NFL team after free agency per one data analysis - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles made several big additions to the roster, and that could lead to a big change in point differential.

Bears GM Ryan Poles thought there was chance to trade back twice - Bears Wire

It sounds like Bears GM Ryan Poles might’ve had a chance to trade back twice with the Texans and Panthers.

Poles: Bears considered multi-trade move down from No. 1 - 670 - After completing a trade of the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, Bears general manager Ryan Poles referenced the twists and turns of the process seeking a deal. Now, there’s more clarity to what he meant.

Bears’ newcomers found appeal in Fields’ promising future - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ promising future was an important factor for several players who signed with Chicago in free agency last week.

Report: NFL owners nearing extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell - ProFootballTalk - Goodell’s current deal was set to expire in March 2024.

How much has GM Ryan Poles improved the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of free agency? - CHGO - More details have emerged about Ryan Poles and the trade for the No. 1 overall pick. Take a listen as the CHGO Bears Podcast discusses the latest details.

D’onta Foreman’s resilience is exactly what Ryan Poles desires in his players - CHGO - D'onta Foreman has faced many obstacles since being draft in 2017, but the new Bears running back has another opportunity to show what he can do in Chicago.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cam Newton will throw at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday - ProFootballTalk - The free agent quarterback confirmed in a social media post that he will throw during Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Leming’s Bears Mailbag: Free Agency Reactions, Thoughts on the Trenches, Potential Targets, and More - Windy City Gridiron - The first week of NFL free agency has passed. The Chicago Bears still lead the league in cap space, despite an active opening week. Where do things stand heading into the value portion of the off-season? We’ll cover all of that and more in a jam-packed installment of our Bears Mailbag.

Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft interview: Washington OL Jaxson Kirkland - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with the anchor of Washington’s offensive line.

Sunderbruch: A Recent History of First-Round Running Backs - Windy City Gridiron - As the draft approaches, it’s good to take a quick look at the history surrounding the running backs who were going to prove that it’s okay to pick an elite runner with a high pick, so long as he’s a generational talent.

Wiltfong: With the 9th pick, the Chicago Bears take... Peter Skoronski? - Windy City Gridiron - We asked Louie Vaccher of Wildcat Report about Northwestern offensive lineman, and no doubt about it, first-round draft pick, Peter Skoronski.

