Chicago Bears Classifieds: Right Tackle Needed

It appears that the Chicago Bears are in need of a right tackle. Here’s the job description that they posted.

WANTED: Tackle, Right

JOB LOCATION: Chicago (Candidate must be willing to move to Arlington Heights for potential job relocation)

DESCRIPTION: Charter NFL franchise looking for a tackle, most likely from the right, to protect franchise-altering quarterback. Left tackles will be considered but would create an internal restructure and must be discussed prior to hiring. Working weekends is a requirement. Must work well in groups of five. Must be willing to be flexible as to who works alongside you. Some positions within the organization remain unsettled. Accolades strongly encouraged. First-team all-conference preferred. Proper arm length is a requirement for this position. Minimum length is 34 inches. Candidates who do not reach that number need not apply. Familiarity with the towns of Columbus, OH or Athens, GA is considered a plus. Franchise looked at candidates with more experience but has determined position will be best filled by an individual just finishing college. Candidate must be available for a meet and greet with NFL Commissioner on the evening of April 27th in Kansas City, Missouri. Job position is for a minimum of four years. Organization has option to add additional fifth year if job performance excels. Additional contract will be considered upon completion of third year with franchise. The Chicago Bears are an equal-opportunity employer.