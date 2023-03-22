WCG Meet-up on Night One of the 2023 NFL Draft!

We haven't had an official Windy City Gridiron meet-up in quite some time, but with excitement over the first night of the NFL Draft bubbling up for Chicago Bears fans, we had to do something.

We're partnering up with Noon Whistle Brewing at 800 E. Roosevelt Rd, Lombard, Ilinois 60148, on April 27 to cheer on our favorite franchise as they make their first-round draft pick. We'll be live streaming the entire night on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel, but we'll feature live check-ins from our team on-site and fans that will be in attendance.

Mason West, who you've all heard on my T Formation Conversation during the 2022 season, and as host of his own Bear Bones podcast on the WCG channel, set this event up and acquired some giveaways for those that join us. Mason's Bear Bones partner, Danny Meehan, is also slated to be there, but as a Chicago fireman, his schedule may change.

We're trying to get some more prizes for you guys that night, but for now, we have confirmed...

A D.J. Moore #2 Bears jersey! A Hypersphere Mini from Hyperice!

Get your calanders ready!



Thursday April 27th at 6PM @WCGridiron and Bear Bones will be at @noonwhistlebrew in Lombard, IL for "Draft on Draft", a live draft reaction podcast.



We will be doing giveaways related to the Bears picks including:



(1/2)#DaBears pic.twitter.com/cUmb7JqMB4 — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) March 17, 2023

We'd love to get as many of you guys out for the festivities!