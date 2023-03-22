Making Monsters: With the 9th pick, the Bears take... Jalen Carter or Broderick Jones?

As it stands right now, the Chicago Bears are set to draft at nine overall, and that also happens to be a perfect spot for general manager Rayn Poles to address the trenches with either of the two talented Georgia Bulldogs. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones would make a lot of sense, as would defensive tackle Jalen Carter, but Carter still needs to sell himself to the NFL after his recent legal trouble that came up.

On this episode of Making Monsters, host Taylor Doll talked with Ryan Kerley, who covers Georgia football for Dawg Post, and he gives us some insight into Jones and Carter.

Check out her latest Making Monsters right here:

This is Taylor’s sixth episode in as many days focusing on some draft options for the Bears, so if you missed any of them, be sure to scroll back through our podcast channel. Also, stay tuned as her Making Monsters will now pivot and spotlight the recent free agents that landed in Chicago.

