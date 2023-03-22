The Bear’s Den, March 22, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Mel Kiper mock draft: Bears take Paris Johnson with No. 9 pick - NBC Sports Chicago - Mel Kiper released his first mock draft since the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, and has Ryan Poles selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields.

PFF rates T.J. Edwards Bears contract one of best deals in NFL - NBC Sports Chicago - The first week of NFL free agency is in the books, and the Bears have been recognized for signing one of the best deals in the league, so far.

Former Bears NT Eddie Goldman reinstated by Falcons - NBC Sports Chicago - Eddie Goldman retired less than two weeks after signing a free agent contract with the Falcons in 2022. Now’s he’s set to return to football.

Bears, Eagles swap LBs: Nick Morrow to Philadelphia, per report - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears signed T.J. Edwards on the first day of 2023 NFL free agency. Less than one week later, Nick Morrow is reportedly set to take Edwards’ spot on the Eagles roster.

2023 NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after free agency - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears opened their checkbook, Aaron Rodgers is headed (eventually) to New York, the Chiefs and Bengals got better, and rebuilds are starting in Tennessee and Vegas.

Paris Johnson Jr. could be an ideal fit for Bears at No. 9 - 670 - As the Bears assess their depth chart for 2023 and beyond, there remains a void at right tackle, one that Ohio State standout Paris Johnson Jr. could perhaps fill.

Eagles agree to sign ex-Bears LB Nicholas Morrow - Chicago Sun-Times - Morrow started all 17 games in his lone season with the Bears, recording 116 tackles. He played middle linebacker before the Bears traded Roquan Smith and outside linebacker afterward.

What does the D’Onta Foreman signing say about Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles? - How does D'Onta Foreman fit with the Chicago Bears on and off the field? The CHGO Bears crew discusses this and more on Tuesday's show.

CHGO Bears After Dark: What should Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles do with the No. 9 pick? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss discuss what they think Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the No. 9 overall pick.

2023 NFL mock draft: Where will Bears go after free-agency decisions? - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears didn't address the trenches in free agency, which means that has to be priority one, two, and three come late April. Bears insider Josh Schrock's latest mock draft points takes Chicago back to the trenches.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Mark Murphy says he’s “sworn to secrecy” on Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk - “I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say anything,” Murphy said at a Tech Summit at Lambeau Field on Monday, via Fox 11.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Panthers will send 11 representatives to Ohio State’s Pro Day - ProFootballTalk - The Panthers have the No. 1 overall selection in next month’s draft, having traded with the Bears for the right to have their pick of quarterbacks.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz' All 22uesday: Reviewing more Chicago Bears Free Agent additions - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talks through the tape of more Bears Free Agency singings the live on 2nd City Gridiron — check it out at the link below!

Zimmerman: Former Chicago Bears NT Eddie Goldman unretires with Atlanta Falcons - Windy City Gridiron - After retiring about a year ago, Eddie Goldman is set to return to the NFL

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Classifieds - Right Tackle Needed in NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - If the Chicago Bears took a classified ad out for a right tackle, it might look something like this.

Infante: 2023 Bears draft - 7-round mock draft after early free agency - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst shares his updated Bears mock draft after the first wave of free agency.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

THE RULES

