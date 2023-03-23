The Bear’s Den, March 23, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

2023 NFL free agency winners, losers: Justin Fields gets clarity, weapon - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields got clarity on his future in Chicago while Aaron Rodgers lost touch with reality. The opening week of NFL free agency had everything.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah among top Bears targets on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft - NBC Sports Chicago - The No. 9 pick gets all the attention, but the Bears should find three more immediate contributors on Day 2 of the draft. From Felix Anudike-Uzomah to Eli Ricks, Ryan Poles should have a plethora of intriguing options.

Ed Oliver trade rumors have Bears Twitter freaking out - NBC Sports Chicago - Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver posted an Instagram story that had fans wondering if he was about to be traded to the Bears.

Robert Tonyan’s unlikely NFL path led back home to Bears - 670 - New Bears tight end Robert Tonyan has had an unpredictable journey in the NFL, but he’s thankful it has led him to the team that he grew up watching.

Take The North: Did Bears trade No. 1 pick at right time? - 670 - David Haugh and Dan Wiederer of the Audacy Original Podcast “Take The North” discussed the timing of the Bears trading the No. 1 overall pick and whether it could come back to haunt them years down the line.

Yannick Ngakoue would be the perfect addition to bolster the Bears pass rush - The Irish Bears Network - You could make a case that Yannick Ngakoue is one of the NFL’s most underrated pass rushers. He has been a force off the edge throughout his entire career and has recorded at least eight sacks every year. Should the Bears be interested in adding him to the mix on the defensive side of the

Bears spotted at Ohio State Pro Day for Paris Johnson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus were there to collect intel for their No. 9 overall pick, and to scout many other players who they may select throughout the draft.

Bears’ D.J. Moore said Justin Fields was ‘shocked’ about his trade - NBC Sports Chicago - D.J. Moore said his trade to the Chicago Bears not only shocked him, but also Justin Fields.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

In dealing with the Packers, it’s time for the Jets to act like New Yorkers - ProFootballTalk - The Packers, as we have reported, are content to wait until the draft to do a deal. The Packers, as I personally believe, have allowed the situation to become petty, and personal.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Russell Wilson had arthroscopic knee surgery after 2022 season - ProFootballTalk - Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may be healthier in 2023.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: WCG Meet-up on Night One of the 2023 NFL Draft! - Windy City Gridiron - Come hang out with us for some fun, some great food, and a chance at some prizes!

Wiltfong is Mocking the Mocks: A Chicago Bears mock draft round up - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s take a look at some recent mock drafts to see who they have the Chicago Bears drafting.

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft interview: Pittsburg State edge rusher Keiondre Hall - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with a gifted Division II sleeper from the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Sunderbruch: A Recent History of First-Round Tight Ends - Windy City Gridiron - Even if you believe that running backs are sometimes worth first-round picks, this list should make you think twice about whether or not a tight end should go in the top 32. Er, 31.

Wiltfong: With the 9th pick, the Bears take... Jalen Carter or Broderick Jones? - Windy City Gridiron - We asked Ryan Kerley from Dawg Post to tell us all about two Georgia first-round linemen, DT Jalen Carter and OT Broderick Jones.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.

chicago-bears-den-justin-fields-eberflus-draft-trade-offseason-free-agency-nfl-combine