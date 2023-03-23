Bears sign LB Dylan Cole

Reports indicate the Chicago Bears are adding linebacker depth piece Friday by signing former Tennessee Titans LB Dylan Cole.

He reportedly visited the team yesterday.

Cole started eight games for the Titans last season and had 64 tackles. The sixth-year LB was undrafted out of Missouri State back in 2017 and originally latched on with the Houston Texans.

Overall, the 28-year-old has appeared in 61 games with nine starts. He has consistently played over 60 percent of special teams snaps in his career, over four seasons in Houston and the last two in Tennessee.

Last season he played the most defensive snaps of his career, with the aforementioned eight starts and appearing in 43 percent of the Titans’ defensive snaps.