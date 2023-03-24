The Bear’s Den, March 24, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Ed Oliver trade wouldn’t fit Ryan Poles’ Bears rebuild strategy - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles said he can’t fix everything this offseason. Trading for Ed Oliver feels like an unnecessary force unless the price is much cheaper than the No. 9 pick.

Where do DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and the Chicago Bears wide receivers rank? - In Thursday’s CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys discuss where the Bears’ wide receiver room ranks among the rest of the NFL and plenty more.

Film Review: What Nate Davis adds to the Chicago Bears offensive line - CHGO - Bears general manager Ryan Poles upgraded the offensive line by signing guard Nate Davis. Here is what the newest offensive lineman adds to the offense

Dannehy: Poles Playing Dangerous Game In Trenches - Da Bears Blog - Generally speaking, the best way to create a good offensive line is to invest resources into it. That’s what makes Ryan Poles’ decisions up front so confusing.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Raiders sign Duke Shelley - ProFootballTalk - The Raiders have signed cornerback Duke Shelley away from Vikings, the club announced on Thursday.

Cam Newton may be a fit in Detroit, analyst argues - Pride Of Detroit - The Detroit Lions have a need for a backup quarterback. Could Cam Newton fit the bill—or even challenge for a starting job?

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

POLISH SAUSAGE

Bryce Young declines to weigh in at Pro Day workout - ProFootballTalk - As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy.

Report: Raiders met with Bryce Young on Wednesday night - ProFootballTalk - The Raiders may have signed Jimmy Garoppolo, but they’re still in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft: Late-round WRs for Bears to target - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst looks at some of the top sleeper WR prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Berckes: I hate the Carolina Panthers - Windy City Gridiron - It’s been building up but this is the year for the Panthers to pay

Householder: Chicago Bears sign former Titans LB Dylan Cole - Windy City Gridiron - GM Ryan Poles adds a depth and special teams piece

Wiltfong: A closer look at Ryan Poles’ offensive line additions - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles has been on the job for about fourteen months now, so is there anything to learn about his vision for the offensive line based on his previous transactions?

THE RULES

