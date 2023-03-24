Bears Banter with Lester Wiltfong: Bring Us Linemen!

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

This month hasn’t been too exciting for the Chicago Bears. Nope, all they did was trade the first overall pick in the draft and bring in ten new players!

Lester Wiltfong joins the podcast to discuss what moves the Bears have made thus far, but we also discuss what moves the Bears haven’t made and what moves they still must make!

We dive deep into the trenches on both sides of the ball and discuss the new weapons at Justin Fields disposal and the totally revamped group of linebackers! Make sure you check it out!

Plus, as promised, I said if I advanced to the third round of the Bears Twitter bracket, I would hold my open for 30 seconds. A promise is a promise so check out my attempt, the last few seconds will leave me gasping for air.

Check out the jam-packed podcast below!