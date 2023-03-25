2023 NFL Free Agency: Biggest Winner and Biggest Loser

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week's national questions revolved around the early wave of free agency, and the Chicago Bears were the overwhelming favorite as being the biggest winner with 50% of the results.

Again, these aren't just Bears fans; this is one of the questions to went to the inbox of all NFL fans. I'm sure the huge trade factored into the results, and why wouldn't it? The deal became official at the start of the league year, and getting D.J. Moore is the centerpiece of Chicago's offseason so far. The Carolina Panthers made out pretty well in the trade too, and fans had them as the second-biggest winner with 24% of the vote.

A franchise-altering trade has kept the positive vibes flowing about the Bears, but a yet-to-happen trade is a big reason the Green Bay Packers were voted the biggest loser of the early free agency period.

The Aaron Rodgers drama and Green Bay's inability to trade their diva QB has football fans down on that franchise.

And again, these aren't just Bears fans stuffing the ballot box to kick the Pack; this is 53% of the Reacts' voters from all 32 teams selecting Green Bay as the biggest loser of the early free agency period.

Winning or losing an offseason doesn't mean much in the standings once the season starts, but remember that last year's free agency winner, the Jacksonville Jaguars, used their spring boost to catapult them to their first playoff appearance since 2017.