2023 NFL Draft Interview: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt

Northern Michigan’s Jake Witt has had the internet buzzing since working out at Central Michigan’s pro day on March 15. The basketball player turned tight end turned offensive tackle is still honing his technique, but NFL Scouts are fully aware of Witt's potential.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler just wrote a fantastic article about the athletic 6’7”, 302-pounder, and now our own Mason West had a chance to talk with Witt about his interesting path to the NFL Draft.

Witt told us that the Chicago Bears were one of the first teams to reach out to him, well before his explosive pro day, and that he spoke with general manager Ryan Poles.

You can check out the video version of our exclusive interview on our 2nd City Gridiron channel here.

And the audio version can be found on the WCG podcast channel here.

Jake Witt is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.92 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 1233 OT from 1987 to 2023.



Former basketball player and TE turned tackle.https://t.co/qUnzpgLwDh #RAS pic.twitter.com/ezvHBsHI9h — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 16, 2023

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!