The Bear’s Den, March 27, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

NFL mock draft: Jalen Carter to Bears with No. 9 overall pick - NBC Sports Chicago - Jalen Carter is still one of the most talented players in the 2023 NFL Draft class, and Ryan Poles picks him to beef up the Bears defensive line.

Bears’ Justin Fields wants to improve situational football, per report - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields showed the Bears enough to lead the team moving forward, but he’s far from a finished product at quarterback.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus among favorites to win Coach of the Year award - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears and Justin Fields would need to improve significantly for Matt Eberflus to win the prestigious NFL award.

Panthers’ moves hurt Bears’ best-case scenario for trade return - NBC Sports Chicago - When trading the No. 1 pick to the Panthers, Ryan Poles placed a bet against Carolina in 2023. It was a smart move, but the Panthers’ offseason additions have dampened the Bears’ long-term outlook for that blockbuster trade.

Questions remain for Bears as NFL kicks off annual meeting - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are in a different place, with different expectations, than they were at last year’s annual league meeting.

Bears GM Ryan Poles weighs risk, reward of trading down to No. 9 in draft - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles led a strong Bears delegation to scout Alabama’s pro day, but the Crimson Tide’s two biggest stars are out of his reach after trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers.

Ryan Poles in no rush to upgrade Bears’ defensive line - Chicago Sun-Times - After passing on the best available linemen in free agency and moving out of Will Anderson territory in the draft, the Bears might not get a marquee player to fill one of their biggest needs — their NFL-worst pass rush — unless they get a chance to roll the dice on Georgia standout DT Jalen Carter.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears 2023 mock draft: Predicting Ryan Poles’ picks after free agency - CHGO - Dive into our post-free agency Chicago Bears mock draft, analyzing potential picks, team -needs, and predicting rookies GM Ryan Poles could select in the draft.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers’s interest shows how far Jets have come - ProFootballTalk - “Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we’ve come, to have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we’ve come,” Saleh said.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

POLISH SAUSAGE

As broadcasting patterns shift, potential antitrust liability looms for the NFL - ProFootballTalk - For the most part, the NFL sails through clear, open waters. But there’s an iceberg out there, whether the league is worried about it or not.

Dave Ziegler "confident" Jimmy Garoppolo will improve the Raiders - ProFootballTalk - “Simply put: Proven leader, proven winner,” Ziegler told Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com.

Bills continue to balance getting the most out of Josh Allen with protecting him - ProFootballTalk - The Bills continue to try to strike that balance, five years into Allen’s career.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz' Building the Chicago Bears Draft Board: Let’s talk about Running Backs - Windy City Gridiron - Our Chicago Bears’ Building the Board scouts look at their first group of linebackers right here.

Fan Driven NFL Mock Draft: Participate Now! - Windy City Gridiron - This week have a chance to help play out a mock draft!

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft interview: Cincinnati WR Tre Tucker - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with the veteran leader of Cincinnati’s offense.

Duerrwaechter: Loading up the Armory - Checking out the Bears’ Upgraded Arsenal on Offense - Windy City Gridiron - The amount of weaponry available to Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears’ offense for 2022 amounted to having a peashooter. In 2023, that arsenal is much more substantial, and potentially going nuclear.

Householder: 2023 Chicago Bears initial win total released - Windy City Gridiron - DraftKings Sportsbook dropped their initial win totals for NFL teams today. Let’s see where the Bears land

Wiltfong: 2023 NFL Free Agency - Biggest Winner and Biggest Loser - Windy City Gridiron - The people have spoken!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.