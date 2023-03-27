The Chicago Bears dropped big money at the linebacker position in free agency, and the centerpiece of this year's class is Tremaine Edmunds. So what better way for Taylor Doll to kick off her Making Monsters free agency mini-series than by talking with Matt Parrino, Buffalo Bills beat reporter for Syracuse.com?

"I don't think Edmunds has hit his ceiling yet," Parrino said about the 24-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler. He said while Edmunds had a very good year in pass coverage, and could essentially cover anyone except a Tyreek Hill type, he thought Edmunds was near elite as a run defender in 2022. To be fair, Parrino said that Buffalo had an outstanding front four in front of him, so we'll need to see how he fares in the Windy City.

Taylor asked what more Edmunds has to show as a defender, and Marino said, "I don't think the Bills ever truly unlocked him as a pass rusher," and that Chicago could use him as "that ultimate chess piece" within their scheme.

Check out her latest Making Monsters for the full interview, and let us know your thoughts on Edmunds.

