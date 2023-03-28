The Bear’s Den, March 28, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

How the Bears will evaluate the Jalen Carter ‘puzzle’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Monday he’ll sit down with chairman George McCaskey and incoming president/CEO Kevin Warren as he tries to decide whether the Bears have interest in drafting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Ryan Poles on David Montgomery leaving: ‘Players do have a choice’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears thought they made a competitive offer to keep running back David Montgomery. Then he signed a three-year deal with the Lions for similar money: $18 million.

GM Ryan Poles believes Bears ‘can have something special’ with Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Speaking under a palm tree Monday at the NFL’s annual meeting, Poles explained why he chose his own quarterback over drafting one.

Should the Chicago Bears Bring Back Robbie Gould? - On the CHGO Bears Podcast, Mark Carman and Nicholas Moreano are joined by Herb Howard to discuss Robbie Gould, offensive tackle prospects and more.

Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore wowed by city on recent trip - NBC Sports Chicago - Part of DJ Moore’s trip to Chicago including watching a Bulls game with Bears teammates Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

NFL mock draft: Bears pick Bijan Robinson at No. 9 - NBC Sports Chicago - Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting players in the 2023 NFL Draft and would be a force alongside Justin Fields

Jets have had “productive conversations” in trade talks with Packers for Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk - Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said he’s “optimistic” about a trade for Aaron Rodgers, but the team is not in a hurry to make it happen.

Brian Gutekunst: Packers won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk - The Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers, even if they don’t get a first-round draft pick for trading him.

Brian Gutekunst tried to call Aaron Rodgers “many times” this offseason, with no response - ProFootballTalk - G.M. Brian Gutekunst told reporters at the league meeting in Arizona that the team tried to contact Aaron Rodgers “many times” during the offseason to discuss how he fits in the team’s future.

Chris Ballard on Lamar Jackson: Anytime a special player is available, you've got to do the work - ProFootballTalk - After the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, several teams leaked that they did not have any interest in the 26-year-old quarterback.

DeMarcus Walker intends for his play to do the talking - 670 - New Bears defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker is eager to prove himself after signing a three-year, $21-million deal with the team in free agency.

Sunderbruch: WCG Confidence Board - Consensus Blue Chips - Windy City Gridiron - The draft is approaching, and many people are confident in their opinions about prospects. Those opinions, however, sometimes disagree.

2023 NFL Draft Interview: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt - Windy City Gridiron - Check out this exclusive interview we did with offensive tackle prospect Jake Witt.

Wiltfong: How good can the Bears' running back room be? - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears signed two running backs in free agency and both bring some skills to Chicago's running back room.

