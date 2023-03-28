The Chicago Bears are through the first few waves of free agency, and so far, 30% of their newly signed players were playing in Tennessee in 2022. So it was a perfect opportunity for Taylor Doll to knock out all three Titans when she spoke with Mickey Ryan from 104.5 The Zone, the home of the Titans.

Ryan said that offensive lineman Nate Davis was on the cusp of being a Pro Bowl player in 2020, but then two separate bouts with Covid in 2021 and some nagging injuries in 2022 slowed his progress. But if he’s back physically, Ryan thinks the Bears are getting a heck of a player.

According to Ryan, defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker was a player that “absolutely” flashed when he was on the field for the Titans. He only played in 37% of their snaps, but Ryan pointed out his explosiveness, hand use, and confidence that helped him to his career-best statistical season.

Ryan intended to just fill us in on Davis and Walker, but while recording the episode, the news broke that the Bears signed linebacker Dylan Cole, so we got the inside scoop of the third Titan before they wrapped the episode.

Check out Taylor's latest Making Monsters for the full interview, and let us know your thoughts on these three former Titans.

Like Taylor did for her Making Monsters' NFL Draft series last week, this week she's firing off shows focusing on the Bears' new free agents by speaking with beat reporters/writers who know these players. Check out her schedule here, and stay tuned!

Making Monsters series this week: get to know your 2023 free agents! @WCGridiron pic.twitter.com/6pCEjUvhaF — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) March 27, 2023

