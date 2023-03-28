Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

With a .176 winning percentage, the Chicago Bears are coming off their worst season since 1969, but our recent fan confidence polls have trended in a positive manner. Drafting a first-round quarterback in 2021, followed by the regime change in 2022, got the confident ball rolling, and when Justin Fields started flashing like a young and ascending playmaker should, our fanbase couldn't help but start thinking there were brighter times on the horizon for our favorite team.

For this double dip of Reacts questions, we want to know your confidence in the franchise's direction and if you think it's time for the McCaskey family to sell the team.

The franchise seems to be on the right track with a new stadium coming in the near future and a competent team president set to take over, but could the "Bears" brand be even bigger and more relevant if it wasn't a billion-dollar family business?

Let us know your thoughts in this week's poll, and we'll share the results in a couple of days.