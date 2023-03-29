The Bear’s Den, March 29, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears GM Ryan Poles signing free agents from Chicago is no mistake - NBC Sports Chicago - The Local Guy club in the Bears locker room has grown to include Cole Kmet, T.J. Edwards, Robert Tonyan, Jack Sanborn and Doug Kramer.

How Lamar Jackson’s trade request could impact Bears’ rebuild, future - NBC Sports Chicago - Anytime a star quarterback changes teams, there are seismic implications across the NFL.

No replay booth reviews for roughing the passer in NFL - 670 - There will be no assist from the replay booth when it comes to the NFL’s roughing-the-passer rule. The league’s 32 teams declined to adopt a proposal that would have allowed coaches to ask for a replay booth review of the often-controversial call.

Warren: New Chicago mayor won’t impact Bears’ stadium plan - 670 - The newly elected mayor of Chicago won’t impact the Bears’ plan to leave the city for suburban Arlington Heights, team president/CEO Kevin Warren told the Sun-Times.

Poles on Bears’ loss of Montgomery: ‘Players have a choice’ - 670 - After spending his first four NFL seasons with Chicago, running back David Montgomery signed with the Lions on a three-year, $18-million deal in free agency that will line him up to face the Bears twice a season.

Real work starts now for ‘optimistic’ coach Matt Eberflus and upgraded Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Everything will be different this season. The expectations will be serious, as opposed to when everyone understood the Bears were in a necessary teardown. Eberflus seemed ready for that as he sat in a banquet room at the Arizona Biltmore on Tuesday

Coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields ‘needs to take that next step — as the rest of us do’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears believe in Fields, but they also believe he needs to improve on his performance from last season.

Bears podcast: Live from the NFL annual meetings - Chicago Sun-Times - What are the Bears up to?

Bears’ focus remains on Arlington Heights regardless of mayoral outcome - Chicago Sun-Times - New Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren said that the team’s focus remains on building a stadium – in addition to hotels, shops, restaurants and more — in Arlington Heights.

Bold predictions for Justin Fields, D.J. Moore & the Chicago Bears 2023 Season - On the CHGO Bears After Dark Podcast, Mark Carman, Nicholas Moreano and Greg Bragg Jr. share some bold predictions for the Bears’ 2023 NFL season.

Will Ryan Poles draft “The Best Player Available?” - Will Ryan Poles take the best player regardless of position at No.9? Mark Carman and Nicholas Moreano discuss that. Plus, Adam Hoge joins the show from Phoenix.

Bears GM Ryan Poles shares thoughts on drafting player like Jalen Carter - NBC Sports Chicago - The 2023 NFL draft begins Apr. 27, and Ryan Poles will have a tough decision if Jalen Carter is available when the Bears are on the clock with the No. 9 pick.

Warren: New Chicago mayor won’t impact Bears’ stadium plan - 670 - The newly elected mayor of Chicago won’t impact the Bears’ plan to leave the city for suburban Arlington Heights, team president/CEO Kevin Warren told the Sun-Times.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL to allow stadium sportsbooks to stay open on gameday - ProFootballTalk - Depending on your home stadium, you may soon be able to place a bet and then take your seat at an NFL game.

Sean McVay: We'll be excited if Allen Robinson is here, but if not, we'll wish him the best - ProFootballTalk - Robinson played only 10 games in 2022 due to a foot injury. But even when playing, he did not have good chemistry with Matthew Stafford after the quarterback didn’t throw for much of the offseason program and training camp due to an elbow issue.

Is anyone going to make a move for Lamar Jackson? - ProFootballTalk - No one seems to be interested in doing it.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Gabriel: Breaking Down OT Anton Harrison and DL Keion White - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel gives his scouting report on two players that could be in play for the Chicago Bears if they trade back from 9.

Wiltfong: NFL Approves these new 2023 Playing Rules, Bylaws, and Resolutions - Windy City Gridiron - The league has approved some new Playing Rules, Bylaws, and Resolutions for the upcoming season.

Infante's 2023 Bears draft: Offensive tackles to target on Day 3 - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst looks at some Day 3 offensive tackles the Bears could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wiltfong: With the 9th pick, the Bears take... Jalen Carter or Broderick Jones? - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll asked Mickey Ryan of Tennessee’s 104.5 The Zone, the Titans’ flagship, to fill us in on new Bears Nate Davis, DeMarcus Walker, and Dylan Cole.

Sunderbruch: Five Prospects I Like More Than I Should - Windy City Gridiron - I doubt any of these guys (except one) are headed to Pro Bowls in the future, but these are players who I think deserve a second look from fans and GMs.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.