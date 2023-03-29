Making Monsters: What ‘big play threat’ D.J. Moore and ‘bulldozer’ D’Onta Foreman bring to the Bears

Mike Kaye is The Charlotte Observer’s beat reporter for the Carolina Panthers and he joined Taylor Doll on her latest Making Monsters podcast to fill us in on what D.J. Moore and D’Onta Foreman each bring to the table for the Chicago Bears.

Kaye let us know that Moore had very consistent hands, and he thrived in making contested catches, calling him a “big play threat.” He did say that his route running seemed a little inconsistent but said that may have had to do with some of the spotty quarterback play he was dealing with.

As for Foreman, Kaye calls him a “bulldozer” with an “underrated burst,” but questions his ability in the passing game. He also says that Foreman is a hungry player that has a lot to prove.

It’s a quick 15-minute(ish) interview, so check out Taylor's latest, and let us know your thoughts on what Moore and Foreman will bring to the Bears.

Kaye had a bit of a connection issue, so we had to edit out a couple of questions, but he was still able to give us some good info for Chicago’s two new weapons.

