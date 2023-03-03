Chicago Bears 2023 Free Agency Roundtable: Signing we expect

General manager Ryan Poles is sitting pretty with the most money available to bolster his team, but he’s also looking at a roster full of holes. The Chicago Bears will be big players once the NFL opens for business on March 15, but which is the most obvious direction for them to go?

I asked a few of our Windy City Gridiron staffers to give me their take on these six prompts that we’ve been sharing all week, and today’s topic is...

Who is the one free agent you expect the Bears to sign?

Here’s what we had to say.

Bobby Okereke

“A reunion between the Bears’ defensive staff and a rock-solid LB in Bobby Okereke seems imminent at this point. It’ll be a mid-tier deal of up to 4-years if things play out as I envision.” ~ Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter

“While I expect them to throw a lot of money at 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey, he might not want to leave such a good team, so the most likely day one signing is Eberflus’ former linebacker.” ~ Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.

“Seems like such an obvious fit on so many levels.” ~ Bill Zimmerman

Bill interviewed Okereke at the Super Bowl, so check out the quick podcast here;

Taylor Lewan

“The former Titans tackle should not be too expensive and can be a decent enough gap filler while some youngsters get their bearings (pun kinda intended). He is coming off an ACL tear, so of course there are durability concerns, but that should not scare away a Bears team who will not be relying on Lewan to help lead them to a Super Bowl run.” ~ Peter Borkowski

Ethan Pocic

“The Browns center isn’t guaranteed to hit free agency, but the team has plenty of other cap priorities and plenty of money tied up in the rest of their offensive line. The Bears O line struggled without having a consistent quality starter at center, and I think Poles will see the value in a guy like Pocic, even if he has to overpay. Sidebar, Sam Mustipher is an RFA, and I won’t be surprised or disappointed if he’s signed to be the backup.” ~ Patti Curl

Who is your prediction for most likely to sign with the Bears?