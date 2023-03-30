Making Monsters: Travis Homer could be the Bears’ running back specialist

The Chicago Bears have bolstered their backfield, and if you follow the money, Travis Homer could be in line for a bigger role than many fans realize. In our latest Making Monsters podcast, host Taylor Doll talked with Gregg Bell, Seahawks beat writer for the Tacoma News Tribune, who knows Homer's game well.

Bell tells us that while Homer is an accomplished special teams performer, he also made a mark on Seattle's offense during his time there on third downs. The Seahawks primarily had him in that role because of his pass blocking prowess, but he was also used as a receiver out of the backfield. Bell even said that Homer's rugged style of play allowed him to be a factor as a run blocker too. Homer will no doubt continue his work as a core special teamer, but he’s also likely to remain as a third-down specialist due to his skill set.

After the break, they discuss some NFL Draft stuff, and with the Seahawks slated to pick four spots in front of Chicago, it provides some interesting perspective.

Check out Taylor's latest Making Monsters for the interview, and let us know your thoughts on Travis Homer.

As Taylor did with her Making Monsters' NFL Draft series last week, this week she's firing off shows focusing on the Bears' new free agents by speaking with beat reporters/writers who know these players.

