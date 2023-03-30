The Bear’s Den, March 30, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears chairman George McCaskey delegates, waits as front office strives to build winner, stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - He seems content to hand control over football operations and the Arlington Park stadium project to incoming president Kevin Warren. And as far as the likelihood of the Bears leaving Chicago, he says, “Change is necessary at times.”

Roger Goodell: Bears owe it to their fans to consider Arlington Park stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears closed on the 326-acre former Arlington International Racecourse property last month and will decide in the coming months whether to pursue building a stadium — in addition to hotels, shops and restaurants — on the property.

Grading the D.J. Moore trade & the Chicago Bears offseason with Adam Rank - On this Wednesday edition of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys are joined by NFL Network’s Adam Rank and professional fighter Pearl Gonzalez.

Nolan Smith might be perfect solution to Bears’ NFL draft ‘puzzle’ - NBC Sports Chicago - Nolan Smith has the talent, desire, intelligence, and traits the Bears covet. As the Bears try to solve their draft puzzle, the answer might be staring them right in the face.

Bears Roquan Smith trade to Ravens ‘tough’ for Mike Singletary - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary understands why Ryan Poles traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, but it was still hard for Singletary to see him go.

Bears don’t want ‘Hard Knocks,’ but they may not have choice - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are one of four teams who qualify for HBO and NFL Films to come calling with ‘Hard Knocks’ cameras.

Bears new stadium project at Arlington Park still has no timeline - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are still in the research and planning phase of any potential development in Arlington Heights.

Bears aren’t interested in being on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ - 670 - The Bears aren’t interested in being the subject of the intense microscope on “Hard Knocks,” chairman George McCaskey told reporters at the NFL’s league meetings in Arizona on Tuesday.

Bears’ Kevin Warren ready to get to work — with Justin Fields and others - Chicago Sun-Times - Championship teams need a quarterback. and Incoming president/CEO Kevin Warren believes the Bears have theirs.

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

Report: Patriots not interested in Lamar Jackson - ProFootballTalk - Based on things said and not said during the league meetings, two viable candidates emerged for Lamar Jackson. One of them can now be scratched off the list.

Report: Ravens tried to sign Baker Mayfield - ProFootballTalk - JoeBucsFan.com reports that the Ravens made an offer to new Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, and that Mayfield declined.

Browns expect Deshaun Watson to take more control of the offense, return to form in 2023 - ProFootballTalk - For better or worse, richer or poor, the Browns are married to the quarterback for at least four more years.

Wiltfong: What ‘big play threat’ D.J. Moore and ‘bulldozer’ D’Onta Foreman bring to the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - It’s another fun and informative interview by Taylor Doll, this time with The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye to give us the deets on D.J. Moore and D’Onta Foreman.

Sunderbruch's Draft Research Project: Starters and Impact Players - Windy City Gridiron - From 2011-2018, over two thousand players were drafted. At a minimum, those players have had five seasons in the NFL. This is what the data shows about what actually happens when players enter the NFL. How often do they succeed, how often do they fail, and where are stars actually found?

