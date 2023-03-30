Nathan Peterman is back with the Bears

As first reported by the NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero, the Chicago Bears are bringing back veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Pellisero Tweets that Peterman is “a valued piece of the QB room,” for the Bears, and as Chicago’s current number three quarterback that has been bouncing around the NFL since 2017, he’s a player that can play in a pinch with minimal practice time.

Last season, his first with the Bears, saw him appear in three games with one start, and he completed 56% of his passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a passer rating of 68.6.

Justin Fields is firmly entrenched as Chicago’s QB1, and newly signed P.J. Walker will serve as his backup.

The Bears may also bring in a fourth arm for the offseason and camp, but as the roster stands now, Peterman looks to have a practice squad spot lined up

It’s not an exciting acquisition, but it’s a wise roster maneuver for Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles.

Then again…