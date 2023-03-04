Chicago Bears 2023 Free Agency Roundtable: Signing we don’t want to see

With around $100 million available to him in free agency, and a three-win season in the rearview mirror, don't be surprised to see general manager Ryan Poles overpay for talent. The Chicago Bears will need to come over the top of other offers to get their guys, but there are a few players we'd like to see him avoid.

I asked a few of our Windy City Gridiron staffers to give me their take on these six prompts we've been sharing all week, and today's topic is...

Who is the one free agent you want the Bears to stay away from?

And here's what we had to say.

Mecole Hardman

"He's not a terrible player. But he's coming off an injury-plagued season, and he's never asserted himself as a top option in Kansas City. GM Ryan Poles already made that kind of bet by signing Byron Pringle and lost." ~ Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter

Saquon Barkley

"Barkley is one of the premier running backs in the league, and the Bears will likely need a new RB with David Montgomery probably hitting the market, but Barkley brings more risks than rewards. Sure, he is only 26, so he should have a few more good years in him, but he is also coming off his first (mostly) full season since his rookie season, and the shelf life on backs is pretty darn short. So is he really worth shelling out serious money for when cheaper, more reliable options are around?" ~ Peter Borkowski

"Barkley is an awesome talent, and I have a feeling the Bears will be in on him if he hits the open market, but I'd rather this team spend big money elsewhere." ~ Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.

Any RB except...

"Any running back not named Barkley or Pollard. This includes David Montgomery. If you aren't getting a playmaking running back, pivot to a loaded running back class in the draft." ~ Bill Zimmerman

"Any former Packer - Allen Lazard would be the highest risk, but any moldy cheese crumble that deigns to tumble its way south is not welcome in my book. I don't want any grabby linemen or receivers groomed to satisfy Aaron Rodgers' idiosyncrasies." ~ Patti Curl

Who is the player you want the Bears to avoid?