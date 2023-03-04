Trevis Gipson to particpate in NFL Career Tours

For a lot of NFL players, figuring out what to do after football is a challenging question. Think about it, for many of these players, it’s all they’ve focused on for almost their entire lives. They make their goal, they reach the NFL and for some, by their mid 20s, many by the time they are 30, their football dreams are over, and it’s time to find a new career.

The NFL has decided to launch a new program to help players answer such a question. They’ve announced the launch of “NFL Career Tours.” This program will give players an opportunity to see what’s involved in certain careers and see if this is something they would like to pursue.

The NFL’s Vice President of Player Operations, Tracy Perlman, loves what this program will do for the players. “We are very excited about the innovation of the offseason player programming. The career tours will give players an opportunity to experience different industries as they look to explore their off-field passions.”

Chicago Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson has taken the NFL up on their offer. He will be heading to Interscope Records to get a behind-the-scenes look at the music industry.

Interscope Records is a Santa Monica-based record label. They were founded in 1990 and have handled several major artists including 2Pac, 50 Cent, BB King, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, Lada Gaga, Madonna, Pharrell, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Snoop Dogg, The Rolling Stones, U2, and several other major artists.

For decades, it seemed that the NFL didn’t do much to help the players in their post-career lives, but that continues to change for the better, and this is one more step in the right direction for the league and its players.

You can check out the NFL’s press release on this here: https://nflcommunications.com/Pages/NFL-Launches-NFL-Career-Tours—.aspx